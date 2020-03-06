Teen missing in Cannon Township

Search for missing teen in Lake Bella Vista, southeast of Rockford.

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Authorities searched Lake Bella Vista Tuesday evening after a teen went missing in the water.

The scene is southeast of Rockford, near the dam along Blakely Drive NE in Cannon Township.

Kent County dispatchers say emergency responders were called to the lake around 7:45 p.m.

Around midnight, dispatchers confirmed that their crews had cleared the scene.

If you have any information, please call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6357.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is learned.

