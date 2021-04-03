Teen saved after falling through ice on Grand River in Ionia

It is estimated that the victim had been in the water for approximately 30 minutes when she was rescued.

On Thursday, Ionia Department Public Safety, along with Deputies from the Ionia County Sheriff's Office and Troopers from MSP, rescued a 17-year-old girl after she fell through the ice in the Grand River near the Cleveland St Bridge at approximately 1:45 p.m.

The victim told authorities that she had fallen through some ice but could not give a good location. A large group of emergency personnel were searching the banks of the river while the Ionia DPS boat was put in the river and joined the search.

At around 2:11 p.m., authorities on the boat heard the screams of the victim approximately 400 yards east of the Cleveland St bridge on the north side of the river in a flooded back water area.

A firefighter in a protective Ice Rescue suit exited the boat and made his way across the ice to the victim, lifting her up out of the water until emergency personnel on land could move her to safety.

The boat was repositioned and she was placed on the boat and wrapped in dry clothing. She was then transported back to the Cleveland St bridge where she transferred to the Life EMS paramedics for treatment and transport to Sparrow Ionia Hospital.

It is estimated that the victim had been in the water for approximately 30 minutes when she was rescued.

The Ionia Department of Public Safety Facebook Page posted, "Ionia County Central Dispatchers Amanda Fox, Becky Hoeve, and Mike Ketchum deserve a large amount of credit for their work in talking to the victim, to help locate her position, and the constant updating and coordinating of emergency personnel on scene. This was a team effort amongst multi-jurisdictional agencies to save the life of the female victim."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.