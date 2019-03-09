PORTLAND, Michigan — An 18-year-old was shot at the Bogue Flats Recreation Area, a park in Portland, on Monday around 7:15 p.m.

The city of Portland said the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Police are on the scene of the shooting and are investigating. At 8:30 p.m. authorities asked the public to avoid the area.

Bogue Flats Recreational Area is a large park on the Grand River that has baseball and little league baseball fields. It also has two horse arenas.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

