Teen web developer creates cutting-edge Bitcoin forecasting website

Josh Ternyak is only 16 years old, but he's an "Old Soul" when it comes to website design. He's created a one-stop-shop Bitcoin forecasting website, and it's free.

MANKATO, Minn. — Bitcoin.

It's considered by many to be the future of currency. It's so cutting-edge, Elon Musk placed the handle, #bitcoin, on his Twitter profile back in January 2021, Tweeting, "In retrospect, it was inevitable."

That Tweet caused Bitcoin's stock price to jump $5,000 in less than an hour.

A Minnesota teen website designer has created what he believes to be the best one-stop-shop Bitcoin website available, and it's free for all to use.

16-year-old Josh Ternyak, and his close friend Jordan Tuwiner, developed a new website: bitcointemp.com.

"We actually thought of the idea while looking around at the news for Bitcoin and we saw that Guatemala is going to make Bitcoin an official currency," said Josh. "That's a big milestone for Bitcoin."

Josh then created a website for Bitcoin enthusiasts who are interested in knowing real-time data of the popular, futuristic digital currency.

"We decided it's worth creating an actual website for it," Josh said. "I believe it's the first of its kind."

When visiting the website, you'll see what appears to be a weather forecast. If there's sun and clouds, Bitcoin is going up in price. If there's a storm, it's falling in price. You can see the "at-the-moment" value of Bitcoin whenever you go to the website.

"I spent three months working on this," Josh said. "Every second, I pull in data from an outside source; it's all automated."

Josh plans to continue updating his Bitcoin website, including possibly doing a daily blog.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.