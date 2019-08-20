CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A teenager was injured in an off-road vehicle crash Monday evening in Crystal Township.

According to the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred at the intersection of South Blackmer Road and East Muskrat Road.

The ORV, driven by a 15-year-old male from Carson City, was traveling north on Blackmer and collided with a vehicle being driven by a 54-year-old Carson City man. He was traveling west on Muskrat Road. The vehicle stopped at the intersection and proceeded forward when the ORV hit it.

The teenager was taken to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing with non-life threatening injuries. The 54-year-old was not injured.

Police believe alcohol was not a factor. The 15-year-old was wearing a helmet and the 54-year-old had on his seat belt.

