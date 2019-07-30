Byron Twp., Mich. - A Byron Center teenager was seriously hurt when he was hit by a car Tuesday afternoon in Byron Township.

Kent County deputies report the 16-year-old was crossing Byron Center Avenue at 72nd Street when he was hit by a Honda CRV. He was taken to DeVos Childrens Hospital.

The driver, a 31-year-old woman from Zeeland, and her passengers were not hurt.

There is no traffic light or cross walk at that intersection.

Deputies do not think alcohol played a role in the crash.

Byron Fire Department and AMR Ambulance assisted at the scene. The accident is under investigation.

