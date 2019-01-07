In the nine years Carly Dunham has been showing 4H livestock, she's gotten used to her animals being in the spotlight. But at Thursday's Montcalm County auction, she was the one taking center stage.

Carly was all geared up to sell her pig Blake with a plan of donating the proceeds to a local neighborhood family, the Saboos, to help cover medical expenses for the mother.

"She has stage four stomach cancer. So like hotel bills—they have four young children—I think anything will help them," Carly's mother Melany said.

Carly had never met the Saboos before, but heard about their medical journey through Facebook and was excited to lend a helping hand. However, when Blake's 315 pound weigh-in was over the allotted 299 pound Carly was told her pig couldn't be shown.

She quickly spoke to the auction staff about her plans for the money and was allowed to walk into the auction arena with a photo of Blake instead. Staff spread the word to bidders about Carly's efforts and the bids came in high.

"It started out at $5 right away, and it just kept going," Carly said.

Bids peaked at $24 per pound and Blake was sold to Wiesen Powder Coating, but the auction didn't stop there.

Carly said company re-sold Blake to Meijer for $19 per pound, giving the profits to her donation fund which totals around $14,000.

"Very overwhelmed, I didn’t think it would happen," Carly said about the experience.

Melany said the money will go through the auction's livestock committee and then will be gifted to the Saboo family.

"I think they were surprised. They were Facebook messaging us and, yes, very grateful," Melany said.

