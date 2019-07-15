Tysons, VA – TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) announced today that Dan Baylog, director of programming and research strategy at WKYC in Cleveland and director of research at WVEC in Norfolk, has been appointed president and general manager at WZZM 13 On Your Side in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Baylog replaces Janet Mason, who retired this month after more than 20 years at the station and over 40 years with TEGNA.

Baylog joined TEGNA in 2014 as director of research and strategy at WKYC-Cleveland, adding programming to his portfolio in 2015 before also being named director of research at WVEC-Norfolk in 2016. He is a graduate of the TEGNA Executive Leadership Program, an internal course of study that identifies and prepares talented TEGNA employees to become general managers. Prior to joining TEGNA, Baylog has held positions of increasing responsibility in sales and research at Fox Television Stations and E.W. Scripps in Washington, DC. He has also taught at Kent State University’s School of Journalism & Mass Communications.

“Dan is a smart, proven problem-solver who has distinguished himself at TEGNA by tackling a wide range of assignments and exceeding expectations,” said Lynn Beall, executive vice president and COO for media operations, TEGNA. “His engaged, inclusive management and decision-making style makes him uniquely suited to successfully build on the work WZZM has been doing to serve the Grand Rapids community.”

A native of Parma, Ohio, Baylog holds a bachelor’s degree in Communication from Ohio University and an MBA from the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland.

