Tempers flare at Kent Co. Commissioners meeting on mask mandate in schools

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Parents and concerned citizens are reacting to the recent mask mandate during a special listening session Thursday.

The Kent County Board of Commissioners are hosting a special session to allow the public to make their voices heard on the health department's mask order for younger students.

Anticipating a large crowd, the meeting was moved from one venue to a larger ballroom at DeVos Place.

The board said only the health department has the authority to temporarily mandate masks, so this workshop is more of an opportunity for people to share their thoughts to the board.

Those who want to speak are being given two minutes each.

This isn't the first time parents have been at-odds with Kent County officials concerning COVID-19 safety measures.

Concerned citizens both pro and anti-mask in schools rallied outside the health department office on Aug. 13.

Last week, both the Kent County and Ottawa County Health Departments issued a universal mask mandate for students, staff and visitors in all pre-k through 6th-grade educational settings.

Health officials said this measure will protect those vulnerable to the virus, help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in schools and minimize interruptions to in-person learning.

Kent County is in the highest risk category for the spread of COVID-19.

The CDC is recommending everyone, vaccinated or not, to mask up when indoors in public spaces.

