Terra Square in Hudsonville hosts 'Made in Michigan' market

This unique market features 100% Michigan made products.

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Also, happening today (Nov. 13) the Terra Square farmer’s market in Hudsonville is hosting a special 'Made-in Michigan' market.

This is the fourth year the market was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

More than 40 vendors from all over the state are coming to show off their handcrafted Michigan-made goods.

That’s what makes the event unique the products sold must be 100% Michigan-made.

Everything from home décor, to jewelry, apparel, food, and more will be available.

Times have been tough over the past 18 months this is a good opportunity to shop and support small businesses.

“It's just it's the best time to do it right now. Especially with all the stuff going on overseas. We may not have a lot of items to pick from this is a great opportunity to kick off our holiday shopping because we have a lot of different things not just no food, but lots of handmade items," Teri Schut, Event Manager Terra Square, said.