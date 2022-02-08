Texts: Mom of alleged school shooter joked about gun

The court was shown a text conversation between Ethan and Jennifer Crumbley just three days before the fatal shooting.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — A judge in Michigan is hearing evidence to determine if the parents of a teenager accused of killing four students will face trial.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with involuntary manslaughter. They’re accused of making a gun accessible to Ethan Crumbley and failing to intervene when the 15-year-old showed possible signs of mental distress.

Four students at Oxford High School were killed and seven more people were injured on Nov. 30.

Earlier that day, the Crumbleys declined to take Ethan home when they were confronted with their son's drawings of violence.

Jennifer Crumbley's boss, Andrew Smith, testified Tuesday that she said right before the shooting that she felt she was failing her son.

The court was then shown a text conversation between Ethan and Jennifer just three days before the fatal shooting.

The messages can be viewed in a video of the court hearing below, beginning 48 minutes in.

