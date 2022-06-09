The B.O.B. to reopen this week after nine months closed

The grand reopening happens on Thursday at 4 p.m. After that, it'll be open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids icon is coming back.

The B.O.B. is set to reopen for the first time since closing late last year, and you won't have to wait long to get back inside the big old building. It's opening this Thursday, Sept. 8, and with a few changes.

"We're just really excited to be back," says Matt Dowdy with the Gilmore Collection, the B.O.B.'s owners.

They're back after spending nine months closed.

The B.O.B. even spent time up for sale, many wondering what would move into the classic building.

"The B.O.B. is one of our original parts of our entertainment district," says Janet Korn, senior VP of Experience GR.

In the end, a potential sale fell through, and the B.O.B. will return.

Coming back with it are old favorites, like B.O.B.'s brewery and Dr. Grin's Comedy Club. The brewery is expanding to include a new beer wall, while the entirety of the building will now go cashless.

"We're hoping that with the addition of the beer wall and going cashless that some of our service procedures will be more streamlined and easy for guests," says Dowdy.

The city is also excited for the return.

Korn says its perfect timing with ArtPrize back in a couple weeks.

"All those people are going to see that the B.O.B. is open, and they're going to go back because, you know, it's a place people enjoyed before," says Korn.

She expects the B.O.B. to bring large crowds back downtown, who will the likely spread to other locations throughout the night.

"Sometimes people think competition is scary, but actually competition for nightlife and entertainment actually helps, I think, others that are nearby," explains Korn.

The grand reopening happens on Thursday at 4 p.m. After that it'll be open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., however those hours could expand to lunch time later on.

