WALKER, Mich - The city of Walker is planning to add another round-about on Remembrance Road, this time at the corner of Kinney Avenue Northwest. City leaders were given a grant to improve the intersection after looking into the many accidents there, within a five-year period.

"The hard part for me is, they're going to close down the street or make it very hard to access and I'm a small business," Walker Auto Service owner Luke Rodenhouse said.

Rodenhouse is worried about the future of his business.

"Now all of a sudden we don't have the customers coming by and that's going to adversely affect me because I'm going to miss out on people coming in my shop," Rodenhouse said.

The city got a grant from the state to look into how to improve and prevent accidents at that intersection. Rodenhouse thinks the opposite will happen

"There's going to be more accidents," Rodenhouse said. "I've seen numerous times, people just turning left because they don't know that it's a roundabout that you have to go right to go left."

Engineers said because of the skewed alignment, there is poor visibility, longer crossing distances and abrupt stops. Rodenhouse said he has a simpler solution.

"They can easily solve some of the problems if they just put a turn lane, but a turn light in, so you can turn left," Rodenhouse said.

He said his older customers, don't understand how to maneuver a roundabout which is why they don't use the one on Remembrance and Wilson.

"They don't know how to go through it, and they avoid that so they go down Kinney so they've told me 'We don't know where we going to go if we have to go through the roundabout here, because we don't want to go through the roundabout,'" Rodenhouse said.

Rodenhouse said he wasn't contacted about the plan, city leaders said they will take public comments once they secure consultants and a design.

© 2018 WZZM