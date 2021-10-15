The curtain rises on the Grand Rapids Ballet Company's opening night

This is the first performance for a live audience at the Peter Martin Wege Theatre in more than 18 months.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After more than a year, the Grand Rapids Ballet Company returns tonight (Oct. 15) with ‘Off the Canvas’.



The program features three different choreographers exploring art in motion. Three world-class choreographers, Adam Hougland, Resident Choreographer Penny Saunders, and Katarzyna Skarpetowska, have created masterful works where GRB’s dancers will rebound for a thrilling return, once again before live audiences.

Tickets for ‘Off the Canvas are still available, at $32 a pop. It’s scheduled for Oct. 15-17. An additional night, Oct. 22, has also been added.

The programs included are part of the company’s 2021-22 Moving Forward season and offer something for everyone, including classical ballet favorites and contemporary creations including “Off the Canvas,” “Jumpstart 2022,” “The Nutcracker,” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”



The audience will have to wear a mask and have proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

The virtual performances will be available to stream digitally for $68, or $18 per performance ($25 for The Nutcracker).

