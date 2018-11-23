If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.
The 153,336-acre Camp Fire, the deadliest in California's history, is now itself history.
As rain continued to fall Friday throughout the North State, a series of storms that began sweeping into the North State on Wednesday has helped to put out the fire, although there are areas still smoldering, California Forestry and Fire Protection officials said Friday.
"The fire is out," said Stephen Horner, a Camp Fire public information officer.
But while the danger from the fire has now passed, hazardous conditions remain. Those include damaged trees and the potential for flash floods and mudslides, Horner said.
National Weather Service officials were warning this morning that the rainfall rate was expected to increase to three-tenths to four-tenths of an inch per hour between 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m..
Wind gusts up to 40 mph were expected with the heavy rain rate up until around 1:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, a flash flood watch was also in effect through Friday afternoon for the Camp Fire area, as well as the Carr Fire, Delta Fire and Hirz Fire areas in Shasta County.
RELATED: Thanksgiving in Paradise: Firefighters working 'to provide closure' for Camp Fire survivors
RELATED: How California wildfire survivors can make a comeback after losing everything
"Those traveling or in the areas along Interstate 5 and Highway 299 in the western portion of Shasta County, and along portions of Highway 70 and the Skyway in Butte County should be on the alert for possible road problems due to flooding, rock and debris flows," the weather service said.
According to Cal Fire officials, the rain has assisted in extinguishing hot spots and smoldering fires from the Camp Fire and all containment lines continue to hold with firefighters will continue patrolling for hazards.
Fire officials said crews will also continue to assess areas for rehabilitation and conduct possible repairs.
The containment line surrounding the fire area was at 95 percent Friday morning and full containment is expected within the next few days.
"With a little bit more effort, mop up should be completed by Monday," Horner said.
Eighty-four people have been killed by the Camp Fire, which broke out Nov. 8, and the grim and difficult search continues to try to find more bodies with more than 560 people remain missing.
The fire destroyed 13,631 homes, 275 multi-family residences and 514 commercial buildings, Cal Fire officials say. Another 472 homes, 105 commercial buildings have been damaged and 4,232 outbuildings have been destroyed.
Earlier this week, the Camp Fire continued to threaten more than 5,000 structures, but fire officials said those structures no longer remain in danger.
More than 1,600 firefighters remain assigned to the fire, including 125 engines, 10 water tenders, 5 helicopters, 21 hand crews and 4 bulldozers.
The National Interagency Fire Center reported Friday the the cost to fight the fire stands at an estimated $96.9 million.
RELATED: "California Wildfires: The New Normal" is ABC10's new 9-part series on how wildfires are changing lives across Northern California.
Watch episode 6 "Inside the Evacuation Zone" now: When it comes to covering wildfires, "Adventure" Dan goes where others can't to keep evacuees informed until they can get home.