'The Giving Bag Book' | Kalamazoo woman writes children's book based on gratitude, kindness

'The Giving Bag Book' teaches lessons on gratitude and kindness. The author hopes to inspire others to start their own family tradition of giving.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Cara Hill, a Kalamazoo woman, wife, and mother of three can now add another title to her name: children’s book author.

In 2015, the West Michigan native noticed a shift in her children.

“They’d watch a cartoon, then immediately after would be all these advertisements about new toys that are coming up, especially around Christmas time. So, it was more of, 'I want this, I want that, can I have this please,'" Hill said.

She decided to change their thinking and that’s how the idea for 'The Giving Bag Book' was born.

“I didn't always want to be an author. I really didn't until I had children. I saw a need for this type of book," Hill said.

The giving bag book teaches lessons on gratitude and spreading kindness. Hill says she hopes others will find joy in the book and inspire them to create a new family tradition.

“The whole message is to just become more giving, as a community, give in your community if you can make it larger than your community, great," Hill said.

Now every year the hill’s donate a bag full of toys, clothes and other goodies to local non-profits around the holidays.

“Seeing them wanting to give. It really, really was heartwarming for me to see them want to do that every year. So, you know, I really want that shift to happen for other people as well," Hill said.

What started off as a word document on her phone turned into a self-published manuscript and finally a deal with halo publishing international.

“I actually never printed a copy until last year and that was my first edition. And it just basically went to family and close friends.”

Now you can find the giving bag book online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

“I cried and I called my mom and my husband was standing right behind me, it was just so surreal. I couldn't, I couldn't even fathom that it would move this quickly," Hill said.

She's not done yet. Hill already finished a second children’s book that continues spreading the inspiring message of 'The Giving Bag Book': give and you shall receive.

Hill is celebrating the release of the second edition of the giving bag book with a book launch. It’s Thursday, Sept. 5 at Warner Vineyards in Paw Paw from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

