The Haunt returns for 2021 with COVID-19 safety measures

The Haunt opens on Friday September 24th and runs through November 6th.

WYOMING, Mich. — It's the time of year when people like to be scared, and one of the most well known Halloween attractions in the state will open its doors on Friday.

The Haunt is back and COVID safe for the second straight year.

"I think as long as people use common sense, everyone will have a great time," says Doug Shelden, CEO of The Haunt.

Last year, Shelden says The Haunt limited guests to 25% of full capacity.

"We were turning away maybe 2000 people almost every night," he says.

But now, a full capacity of guests will wander the spooky halls again.

"We're still going to be making sure that safety is the number one priority," says Shelden.

Last year, plenty of COVID safety measures were put in place, and a lot are sticking around.

Unlike last year, though, masks aren't required, but are encouraged.

"It's really up to the patrons and the actors at this time," says Shelden.

Hand sanitizer is at the entrance, as well as temperature scanners and six-foot markers on the ground.

And actors won't be making noise themselves to prevent the spread of COVID particles.

"We use a lot of electronics to replace their voices," says Shelden.

So why are these safety measures returning? Shelden says its simply because they worked.

"For the first time in forever we didn't have the flu go through The Haunt," says Shelden. "And we always have Haunt flu."

