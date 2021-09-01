There have been 3 fatal crashes in Wyoming in the past four days

Police have responded to three fatal car crashes since Aug. 28. Two of the accidents were on the same roadway.

WYOMING, Michigan — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety has responded to three fatal car crashes since Aug. 28. Two of the accidents remain under investigation.

The first was shortly after 11 p.m. on Aug. 28. A motorcyclist crashed in the 3900 block of Clay Avenue SW. Officers found the driver severely hurt and performed lifesaving measures at the scene.

The driver was later identified as William Dallett, a 30-year-old from Gowen. Speed appears to be a factor in the crash but it remains under investigation.

The second crash took place on Aug. 30 around 8:30 p.m. A car and a motorcycle were involved in an accident at the intersection of 44th Street SW and Forest Park Avenue SW.

The motorcyclist was thrown from his bike, leaving him critically hurt. First responders again attempted lifesaving procedures but were unsuccessful. 35-year-old Tyler Micele of Wyoming was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passengers of the car who were involved in the accident suffered minor injuries. Speed also appears to be a factor in this crash.

The third fatal accident was on Aug. 31 around 4:20 a.m. Police were responding to a report of a stolen truck in the 6000 block of Clay Avenue SW when an accident occurred in the same area.

When officers arrived, they found the stolen truck crashed into a tree. The woman who was driving the truck was severely injured and pinned inside the car.

Wyoming Fire crews pulled the woman from the truck and took her a local hospital where she later died.

Police said speed and alcohol were likely factors in this crash. The driver was soon identified as 50-year-old Barbara Barker.

If you have any information about any of these crash investigations, you’re asked to contact Wyoming Police at (616)530-7300 or Silent Observer at (616)774-2345.

