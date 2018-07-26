PLANO, Texas -- A problem has been discovered with around 5,400 pairs of shorts sold nationwide at JC Penney stores.

The Okie Dokie Denim Patches Shortie shorts feature watermelon and rainbow patches on them. Those patches can come off and if they do, they can pose a choking hazard to your child.

The shorts were sold from February 2018 through June 2018 in toddler sizes 2T through 5T. They cost around $22. The item number 324-8191 and date code 12/17 are printed on a white tag on the inside back seam of the shorts.

If you have these shorts, stop letting your child wear them right away. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission you can call JC Penney at 800-322-1189 from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern Monday through Sunday for instructions on returning the shorts for a full refund. That refund will be in the form of a JC Penney gift card.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

© 2018 WZZM