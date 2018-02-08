GRAND RAPIDS (WZZM)- Today's #ThirstyThursday introduces West Michigan to GRtucks. A "tuk-tuk" is an auto-rickshaw, commonly seen in many parts of Asia.

The GRTuk has a max capacity of six people including the driver. It can be used as a wedding shuttle, bachelor(ette) parties, or birthdays or other celebrations.

According to GRtuks, it is open every day of the week.

You can reserve a Tuk 3 months in advance or 30 minutes – refer to our online booking system and it will show you what times are available. If you have special requests CALL US – we are here to create an experience!Step 1: Round up 1 or 11 of your friends! (Each Tuk has a max capacity of 6 + the driver) Step 2: Visit our website – GRtuks.com Step 3: Pick a tour or customize your own! Step 4: Chose a date and time Step 5: Finish the checkout process and add a pick-up location with a contact number Step 6: Our Tuk driver will send you a text message when he's on his way!

