'This is normal:' Barry County residents react to winter storm warning

Barry County is under a winter storm warning until 7 a.m. on Thursday.

HASTINGS, Mich. — The snow was coming down and blowing on the roads in West Michigan Wednesday. In Barry County, residents there are under a winter storm warning until 7 a.m. Thursday.

The road commission had all their drivers out early in the morning and during the day, about 22 people. The crews are focusing on the main, heavily traveled roads. However, as the snow continues to fall, the drivers have to plow the main roads multiple times to clear them completely.

"With the forecast coming up, we thought we’d get a break here during the day, but it doesn’t look like it," said James Welch, director of engineering and communications with the Barry County Road Commission, "We'll be able to get through the whole system by tomorrow."

The road commission said there is some moisture and ice in spots after Tuesday's rain under the snow. They are adding a mixture of sand and salt down on the roads to increase traction.

There are 1,100 miles of roads in Barry County.

"Just slow down, give plow trucks room," said Welch, "The more room you can give them, stay back off their tail. They can't see very well. It’s a lot of snow, and we’re doing the best we can with it."

Meanwhile, some people in the county are not letting a little, or a lot, of snow cancel their lunch plans. Tables were full at Thornapple Kitchen in Middleville.

"We're from Michigan!" said Kris Brazelton, who works at the restaurant, "and there is no school. People don't care about the driving on the roads like this, most have four-wheel drive."

Brazelton says Wednesdays are typically busy for them, with people stopping in for their lunch soup special.

"My friends are all here," said diner Scott McKeowen, "I was hungry."

However, McKeowen said the roads were not great, so drivers should go slow.

Another customer said they are a farmer, and had to be out in the snow anyway to feed their cattle.

"Snow's not a big deal," said Marty Wenger, "It's not drifting, wind isn't blowing. It's not like the blizzard of '78-'79 that's for sure."

