Thornapple Kellogg assistant principal's funeral scheduled for April 24

Community members are mourning the loss of Thornapple Kellogg High School Assistant Principal Kevin Remenap, who died suddenly on Friday, April 9, according to a gofundme shared by the school.

The funeral mass for Kevin Remenap will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 24 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3937 Wilson Ave. SW, Grandville, MI. Reverend Stephen Durkee will preside at the mass.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral mass is only open to close family and friends via reservation. However, individuals can watch a livestream of the funeral Mass from the parish’s Facebook page .

