Thornapple Kellogg assistant principal's funeral scheduled for April 24

The funeral mass for Kevin Remenap will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 24 at St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Credit: Thornapple Kellogg Schools

Community members are mourning the loss of Thornapple Kellogg High School Assistant Principal Kevin Remenap, who died suddenly on Friday, April 9, according to a gofundme shared by the school.

The funeral mass for Kevin Remenap will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 24 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3937 Wilson Ave. SW, Grandville, MI. Reverend Stephen Durkee will preside at the mass.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral mass is only open to close family and friends via reservation. However, individuals can watch a livestream of the funeral Mass from the parish’s Facebook page

