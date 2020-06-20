Thousands headed to indoor Trump rally, raising virus fears

The number of people is raising concerns that the gatherings could help fuel nascent spikes of coronavirus cases in many places.

Tens of thousands of people from many states are converging on Tulsa for an indoor rally and other campaign events for President Donald Trump.

That's raising concerns that the gatherings could help fuel nascent spikes of coronavirus cases in many places.

State and city health department officials were already bracing for a possible surge in COVID-19 cases from large outdoor demonstrations against police brutality held across the country.

Now the Trump rally Saturday is shaping up to be the first indoor event of such a massive scale since the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

Some experts say the larger factor will be how those attendees act when they return home.

