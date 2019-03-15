The 74th annual Ultimate Sports Show offers a perfect mix of fun and utility for outdoor enthusiasts.

"The show covers over four acres of exhibitor space and includes an outstanding display of fishing boats. More than 350 exhibitors will be showcasing fishing tackle, hunting gear, outfitters, lodges, guides, charter fishing and adventure-travel destinations throughout North America and abroad," according to the official press release.

There are dozens of demonstrations and performances including ac throwing, log rolling, rock climbing and a trout pond. In addition to providing entertainment, the event offers a great way to support local businesses by picking up your gear for the season at any of the dozens of local businesses set up at the venue.

Show hours are as follows:

Thursday, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Friday, 11 a.m to 9 p.m - Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. - Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $12 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 14, the event is free for children 5 and under.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this.

Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now. Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.