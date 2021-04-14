Thousands of vaccine appointments available at DeVos Place clinic

Spectrum Health has administered more than 312,000 vaccines so far.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you want the COVID-19 vaccine, now is the time to get it.

"Right now, we have about 3,500 appointments available for the next two days," said Brian Brasser, COO of Spectrum Health West Michigan.

Spectrum Health has administered more than 312,000 vaccines so far. Brasser said they now have the supply to meet the demand.

"The supply chain has stabilized," explained Brasser. "It hasn't grown as far or as fast as any of us had hoped, but it has stabilized which I think is key."

And now that eligibility is opened up to all age groups over 16, Brasser has seen a lot of younger people step through the doors at DeVos Place.

"It is a crowd of all ages and that's really encouraging," he said.

But it still hasn't been enough. Spectrum hospitals are near capacity.

"This morning, we were at 96 percent capacity at our Grand Rapids hospitals in the adult space," said Brasser. "We're seeing more activity in the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital than we saw last fall."

Largely because of the younger population that has had to wait for the vaccine.

"Who are getting very sick," he said. "We're seeing 40 and 50-year-olds who are ventilated, who are not doing well."

Brasser wants it to be clear. If you are over 16 and you want the vaccine, do not hesitate to make your appointment now.

You can schedule an appointment at the DeVos Place clinic by clicking here.

