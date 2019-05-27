CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — Three people were killed and a child was seriously injured after the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) they were riding went down a 100-foot embankment in rural Campbell County on Sunday, according to the Campbell County Sheriff's Office.

Campbell County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Justin Letner told 10News that officers were dispatched around 1:18 p.m. to the Windrock area of Stony Fork.

Letner said three adults and one minor were involved in the accident.

When crews reached the scene of the accident, they found three people who had been killed: Ronnie Akins, 47, Dillon Akins, 19, and Jonathan Laws, 19. A minor was seriously injured and was airlifted to UT Medical Center in Knoxville.

A sheriff's office spokesperson says the group of people was from North Carolina and were guests at Windrock Park.

It took rescuers more than an hour to reach the accident, and they had to cut through brush and trees to get down to the victims.

According to its website, Windrock Park in Oliver Springs has more than 300 miles of trail riding, hiking and camping. The trails extend into several counties.