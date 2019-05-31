LOWELL, Vergennes Township — Two cars crashed into each other Friday afternoon near Lowell, sending five people—including two children—to the hospital.

Around 3 p.m., police responded to the scene of the crash on Lincoln Lake Avenue NE just north of Bailey Drive NE.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is ongoing, but early indications show that an SUV crossed the centerline and hit a sedan head-on.

The SUV was driven by a woman who was transported to the hospital with injuries.

The sedan had two adults and two children in it. They were all brought to the hospital with injuries.

The sheriff's office did not say how severe the injuries were or the ages of those involved.

The crash remains under investigation.

