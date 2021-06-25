Three big weekend events in Muskegon will continue in the rain

Queen's Cup, Lakeshore Art Festival, and Seaway Run will carry on despite a weekend weather forecast calling for periodic rainfall.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Three big weekend events in Muskegon will carry on despite a weather forecast calling for periodic rainfall.

The Queen's Cup sailing race which started Friday afternoon will again end in Muskegon, after a 7 year hiatus. The race is hosted by South Shore Yacht Club in Milwaukee Wisconsin, racers will cross Lake Michigan in the rain and arrive at the Muskegon port late on Friday, June 25, or early Saturday morning.

The Queen's Cup trophy is one of the oldest trophies in the racing world. Brought to the United States from England, the trophy was first awarded in 1853. Around 200 boats compete in this sanctioned race every year.

The Muskegon Yacht Club has a number of events planned for racers and will be open to community members interested in checking out the boats.

"Racers come from all over the Great Lakes to participate in this event," said Jay Wallace, Jr. Muskegon Yacht Club Commodore. "We are interested in celebrating the wins, but we are also very interested in showing off Muskegon at this event. It has been a number of years since this race has finished here and our community has grown quite a bit. I think racers will be impressed with the City's progress. We also want the race to end here more often."

Another large scale events will set up in downtown Muskegon Saturday and Sunday. The Lakeshore Art Festival returns after a year off.

The event features a unique blend of fine art, handcrafted goods, music, food, and fun. 250 juried fine art and specialty craft exhibitors will be selling their creations. The event includes a Children's Lane, Author's Alley, Artisan Food Market, entertainment, the Community Mosaic Project and scavenger hunt.

The Lakeshore Art Festival is open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. & Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Downtown Muskegon.

"What we're hoping is that we see people in their rain ponchos, their umbrellas, their galoshes, and they're ready to spend some money," said Lakeshore Art Festival Director Carla Flanders.

The 40th Mercy Health Seaway Run might be soggy race Starting Saturday morning at Heritage Landing in downtown Muskegon. But race director Bryan Lambert says as long as there's no lightning the race will begin just as planned with 1,400 runners starting between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m.

"If we do see lightning we'll wait 30 minutes, and postpone for a couple hours if we have to," said Lambert.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.