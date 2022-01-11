Three-car collision in Holland closes part of Riley St.

A man lost control of his vehicle and hit two other cars head-on. Three people were transported to the hospital with injuries.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Three people are injured after a three-car collision on Riley Street in Holland Township around 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says.

Police say a 44-year-old man from Holland was driving east on Riley Street near Sunrise Avenue when he lost control of his car and struck two separate westbound vehicles head-on.

A 72-year-old man and a 48-year-old man, both from the Holland area, were in one of the cars that was hit. In the other car, the driver was a 26-year-old man from Grand Rapids.

All three individuals were injured in the crash. They were transported to local hospitals by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say speed does appear to be a factor in the crash.

Riley Street between 120th and 112th Avenue were closed for a period of time after the incident.

