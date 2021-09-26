Three children injured in Jamestown Twp. crash

A two-car crash left three children with minor injuries on Sunday. One driver was cited for failure to yield right of way.

JAMESTOWN, Mich. — A two-car crash on Sunday left three children injured, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said.

Around 5:21 p.m., deputies were called to 48th Avenue and Adams Street in Jamestown Township.

A gray Chevy pickup driven by a 70-year-old man from Hudsonville was stopped at a stop sign on southbound 48th Avenue.

He then pulled into the path of a westbound gray Saab, driven by a 20-year-old man from Belmont, striking the passenger side of the car.

The man had three children riding in the car with him.

All involved individuals were wearing seatbelts or properly restrained in child safety seats, police say.

The two occupants in the truck were uninjured. The driver of the Saab was not injured, but his passengers sustained minor injuries.

The children were transported to DeVos Children's Hospital for evaluation.

The pickup truck's driver was cited for failure to yield right of way.

