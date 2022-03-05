x
Three crews battle house fire in Grand Haven

All residents made it out safely, according to fire authorities.
Credit: Grand Haven Tribune
Crews battle the house fire on Fifth Street.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich — A porch fire quickly spread at a residence in Grand Haven, the Fire Department says.

All residents made it out safely, according to fire authorities.

Credit: Dale Hagen

The fire on Fifth Street, north of Jackson, required three crews to work over one and a half hours. As of 10:30 p.m., the fire is extinguished.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Credit: Dale Hagen

