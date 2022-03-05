Three crews battle house fire in Grand Haven

All residents made it out safely, according to fire authorities.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich — A porch fire quickly spread at a residence in Grand Haven, the Fire Department says.

All residents made it out safely, according to fire authorities.

The fire on Fifth Street, north of Jackson, required three crews to work over one and a half hours. As of 10:30 p.m., the fire is extinguished.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.