GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A community forum will be held Thursday so the community can meet the three finalists running to be the next police chief of Grand Rapids.

The forum will be held at Cesar E. Chavez Elementary school from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on June 13.

The finalists include Lansing Police Chief Michael Yankowski, retired Pittsburgh Assistant Police Chief Larry Scirotto and Grand Rapids Deputy Police Chief Eric Payne.

The finalists will provide brief remarks and answer questions from attendees, those watching the live stream on the city's Facebook page and community members who submit them in advance.

To watch the meeting, visit the City of Grand Rapids Facebook page.

To submit a question, click here.

