MUIR, Mich. — First responders were dispatched just before 5 a.m. Thursday on reports of a house fire in Ionia County.

Multiple fire crews worked to contain flames at a home on Garden Street in Muir, Mich., just east of Ionia. Crews said there were eight people inside the home at the time of the fire, including four children, the youngest being an 8-year-old.

John Hogan WZZM

According Lyons-Muir Lyons Township Fire Chief Lyndon Randall, three adults were injured and transferred to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. One of the woman is suffering from a thermal burn. She was rescued from the fire by firefighters who lived nearby and arrived on scene first.

The four children and other adult were transported to a local area hospital for smoke inhalation and weather exposure, but they have all since been released.

WZZM

It took about two hours for more than 40 volunteer firefighters from five different departments to put out the fire. Chief Randall said the sub zero temperatures made battling this fire particularly difficult. The Church of Christ across the street from the home opened up to provide a relief space for the crews on scene.

The fire is believed to have begun in the middle of the home. The Michigan State Police Fire Marshal's Office is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

