GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Three people, including a 3-year-old boy, were injured in a two-car crash in Georgetown Township Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to Port Sheldon Street and 28th Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. They found a 63-year-old man from Hudsonville suffered a possible medical condition and ran a red light, hitting the other vehicle driven by a 34-year-old woman from Grant.

Police extricated the 63-year-old from his vehicle. Both drivers, including a 3-year-old passenger, were taken to Spectrum Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

