A driver and two passengers were injured in a car crash in Crystal Township Friday afternoon.

Michigan State Police said they responded to the crash around 3:40 p.m. on Blackmer Road south of Holland Lake Road. The preliminary investigation shows that an 18-year-old Edmore man was heading north on Blackmer Road when he lost control of his Pontiac G6.

The car went off the side of the road where it crashed into a tree. The driver and his two passengers were injured. One passenger was flown to the hospital and the others were taken by ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation.

