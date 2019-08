A driver and two passengers were injured in a car crash in Crystal Township Friday afternoon.

Michigan State Police said they responded to the crash around 3:40 p.m. on Blackmer Road south of Holland Lake Road. The preliminary investigation shows that an 18-year-old Edmore man was heading north on Blackmer Road when he lost control of his Pontiac G6.

The car went off the side of the road where it crashed into a tree. The driver and his two passengers were injured. One passenger was flown to the hospital and the others were taken by ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation.

â–ºMake it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.