MOORLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Three motorcyclists were involved in a crash with an SUV that drove through a stop sign in Muskegon County Saturday afternoon, police said.

Around 4:45 p.m. an SUV traveling south on S. Ravenna Road drove through the intersection at Apple Avenue and collided with at least one of the motorcycles, the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office said.

The three motorcyclists were transported to Hackley Hospital with serious injuries—one with a possible head injury, one with a compound fracture to the leg and the other with possible broke ribs, police said.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

