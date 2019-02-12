COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three police officers are hurt after being shot in Kalamazoo County.

Police responded to a reported home invasion around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 6300 block of Proctor Avenue in Comstock Township. Police said they received information that an unknown person entered a home and had a gun.

When officers arrived on scene, they were quickly confronted by a suspect holding residents hostage inside the home. As officers moved to get inside, the suspect fired several times. Three officers and someone inside the home were hit.

The officers suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital. The other person hit by a bullet died.

Kalamazoo Public Safety identified one of the officers as Caleb Jones, a three-year department veteran. He is still being treated at the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

The suspect attempted to run but was arrested and is in police custody. The officers hurt were taken to the hospital where they are expected to be OK.

A press conference is scheduled for Monday morning at 11 a.m. at the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

