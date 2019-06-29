OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Three people are recovering from injuries after a fight broke out in Kalamazoo on Saturday.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call about a fight and several people being stabbed. When police arrived to the scene on Coddington Lane near S 11th Street in Oshtemo Township, they found three people with injuries.

A 46-year-old, a 26-year-old and a 27-year-old were all injured in the fight. They were brought to Borgess and Bronson Hospitals. None of the injuries appeared to be life threatening, police said.

Anyone who may have further information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100. Information can also be reported online at www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

