Three people, one dog found dead following overnight boat fire on Lake St. Clair

Three people and one dog were identified after a boat fire at a marina in Mt. Clemens. Two of the victims were from Grand Rapids.

ST CLAIR, Mich. — Three people and one dog were found dead following a boat fire on Lake St. Clair. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office has now identified the victims.

Police found the bodies of Mark Matthews, 60, of North Dakota, and his passengers, Jason Miron, 43, and Stephanie Arzola, 41, both from Grand Rapids.

A dog was also found deceased; a lab/pointer mix that belonged to Matthews.

All four were staying the night on the boat, a 1987 Chris Craft, at Fox Marine marina on South River Road in Harrison Township. They were last seen on Saturday, July 3 at 2 a.m.

Around 6 a.m. that day, Harrison Township Fire Dept. and Macomb County Sheriffs were dispatched to the scene after calls about a possible boat fire.

Neighboring boats reported that smoke was coming from one of the windows and that the 38’ Chris Craft may be on fire.

When officials arrived and extinguished the fire, all four passengers were found deceased inside the cabin.

The cause of the fire is still listed as unknown, as the ignition source was not found. Fire crews believe the fire started in the main living area of the cabin on the couch. Electrical problems were ruled out; smoking materials could not be ruled out or proven yet.

No foul play is suspected as a cause of the fire. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident.

The cabin did have a working smoke detector at the time of the fire, deputies report.

