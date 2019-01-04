GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Since Thursday, there have been three shootings in Grand Rapids that have left three injured.

The first happened Thursday evening on the west side of the city. Around 8 p.m. Grand Rapids Police officers responded to a report of a shooting near Broadway Avenue NW and Crosby Street NW.

One person was shot and injured. Police last said the victim was brought to the hospital and is still alive.

About 24 hours later, another shooting was reported.

Around 7:40 p.m. on Friday, police were dispatched to Ardmore Street SE near Burton Street SE. The authorities said one person had been shot and was transported to the hospital.

Police have not released details on the severity of the injuries or information about a possible suspect.

The third shooting happened early Sunday morning just south of Oakhill Cemetery on Oakdale Street on the southeast side.

Police said a man was shot around 3 a.m. and suffered "very minor" injuries. He was taken to the hospital.

Grand Rapids Police last said they are continuing to investigate all of the shootings.

There is no information yet to indicate these incidents are related.

Prior to this string of events, the last reported shooting in the city that hurt someone was on March 3. One person was injured after being shot at a gas station in southeast Grand Rapids.

This followed about two months where there were no reported shootings that resulted in injuries. The first case of the year was on Jan. 13, when a 17-year-old high school senior was fatally shot in a parking lot.

