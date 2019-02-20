KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three years ago Wednesday, the unthinkable happened.

An Uber Driver went on a shooting rampage in Kalamazoo killing six people and injuring two others.

The victim's include a father and son, and four women out for a fun evening, catching a play and enjoying dinner together.

Earlier this year, the gunman Jason Dalton, was sentenced to life in prison with no chance for parole.

"We had reason to think that he was wanting to put this behind him, didn't necessarily want to go through what was going to be a very high profile - everyone paying attention to, trial," Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting said.

This day will come every year. Getting will never forget Feb. 20.

"You think that it's going to get better and it does - but it never leaves me, and if it never leaves me I can't imagine how hard a day like today is for those who were directly impacted," Getting said. "Everybody had been put - it sounds like an exaggeration to say a state of panic, but it's not."

The shooting spree began right before 6 p.m. and he was arrested just before 1 a.m. the following morning.

"Nobody wants to believe that someone is capable of making a decision to do something as horrible as what he did," Getting said.

At that point it was time for Getting and his team to gather the resources and witnesses.

"It was going to cause the victim's families and their survivors to be on this roller coaster where there was going to be a court event and then delay and then court event and then delay," Getting said.

During jury selection in January, Dalton changed his mind. He would plead guilty and there would be no trial.

"You know what happened, they knew what happened to their loved ones, but to hear it described by those first-responders, the officers on scene - it was going to be something you can't forget it once you hear it, you can't forget it once you see it," Getting said. "For them, I'm glad they didn't have to go through it."

Dalton was sentenced to life in prison without parole. However, Getting still has one request he hopes the man responsible for this mayhem will one day address.

"There are questions here that they've been asking for three years, and I can't give them the answers that they deserve. What was going through your mind, why did you do this, why this victim, why these families, why this opportunity, it doesn't change what happened and it will never make up in any way shape or form for what happened, but if you can give the victims an answer to that question - I think that's the human thing to do," Getting said.

