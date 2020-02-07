x
Tigers announce partnership with sportsbook operator

Detroit said the agreement will enhance fan engagement and game-day excitement.
DETROIT — The Tigers became the first Major League Baseball team to reach a deal with a sports gambling company, announcing a multiyear partnership with PointsBet.

Detroit said the agreement will enhance fan engagement and game-day excitement. Johnny Aitken, CEO of PointsBet USA, says it is the first legal sports betting operator in U.S. history to partner with a Major League Baseball franchise. 

Aitken says PointsBet owns its technology environment from end to end, which allows it to be nimble on product innovation and personalized offerings. As part of the deal, PointsBet will have branding at Comerica Park and will be featured on the Detroit Tigers Radio Network. 

