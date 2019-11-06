GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Former quarterback and current professional baseball player Tim Tebow will be in Grand Rapids from October 23-27 as the featured speaker at the Second Global Congress on Sport and Christianity.

Tebow's talk is part of a gathering that brings together sport administrators, players, coaches, pastors, ministry leaders, professors and students to explore the ways that sports and Christianity impact one another.

The gathering is hosted by Calvin College and Hope College, and it will take place at Calvin.

“Our aim with this gathering is to bring together people who are studying and experiencing sport in many different contexts and provide the space for us all to together explore what it means to live faithfully in all areas of work and play,” said Brian Bolt, professor of kinesiology at Calvin College, and co-director of the event.

Also speaking at the event will be theologian Miroslav Volf and Loretta Claiborne, the recipient of the 1996 Arthur Ashe Courage Award.

Organizers say the goal for the gathering is to bring about a culture shift in modern sport and the role it plays in the life of Christian faith, and to develop resources for people to use in their sphere of influence.

In 48 games with the New York Mets triple-A affiliate Syracuse Mets, Tebow is batting .149 with one home run and 14 RBI.

To register for the conference or sign up to attend one of the keynote lectures, click here.

