DETROIT — Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) started her speech at the NAACP convention in Detroit Monday morning by saying, "I'm not going nowhere, not until I impeach this president."

The statement packed two punches.

First the freshman congresswoman is making a reference to President Donald Trump's tweets that were targeted at Tlaib and three other congresswomen. Trump said, "Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came," and insinuated the women were not born in the United States.

Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan were all born in America. Only Omar, from Somalia, is foreign-born; she moved to the U.S. when she was 10.

In saying, "I'm not going nowhere," Tlaib emphasizes the president's comments.

Second, Tlaib again calls for Trump's impeachment. Since taking office to represent Michigan's 13th district, Tlaib has been a vocal advocate for impeaching the president.

On the congresswoman's first day in office, she published an op-ed in the Detroit Free Press entitled "Now is the time to begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump."

Then in March, Tlaib submitted an impeachment resolution.

And again on Monday, Tlaib repeated the call in her statement, "not until I impeach this president."

Tlaib also spoke about the city of Detroit in her speech and she talked about "fighting back."

Watch the opening remarks here:

The 100th NAACP convention in being held in Detroit through Wednesday. It has featured other Democratic lawmakers, including U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) and U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Stabenow also referenced the president's recent tweets. When talking about Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, the senator said “I really wish she wasn't from Michigan, I think we should send her back." DeVos is a Grand Rapids native.

There will also be presidential forum at the convention on Wednesday featuring some of the Democratic candidates. The candidates will also be in Detroit next week for the Democratic presidential debate on July 30-31.

