Outages are impacting tens of thousands throughout West Michigan, so here are some tips on how to weather this storm.

1. Know which foods to keep or toss

For a full breakdown of which foods are safe following a power outage, click here.

2. Operate your generator safely

Never use a generator in an enclosed space, or near a window. For more reminders on how to safely use a generator, click here.

3. Remember that downed wires can be deadly

Keep your family and pets at least 25 feet away from any downed power lines. If you do see a downed line, call 9-1-1 and then call Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

4. Conserve cell phone battery

Try to limit phone calls and phone use for emergency situations only and lower the screen brightness. Switch your phone to airplane mode, if possible.

5. Protect your equipment from power surges

Unplug any sensitive electronics like TVs, computers and printers. Turn off any power strips.

If you are out driving, remember that traffic lights without power should be treated as 4-way stops. It's also a good idea to keep the following items in your home or car: water, canned food, a manual can opener, blankets, flashlights, extra batteries and a battery-operated radio.

