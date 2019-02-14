The attorney representing both Algoma and Plainfield Townships says that Wolverine Worldwide has asked the U.S. District Court to dismiss the townships from a pending PFAS lawsuit. A representative for Wolverine Worldwide says the Rockford shoemaker asked for the dismissal of new claims filed by the townships.

“This is a complete 180 and a substantial betrayal of the good faith extended by the townships,” said municipal environmental attorney Douglas Van Essen, who is representing both townships.

“This attack against the townships’ very involvement in the lawsuit is inconsistent with what Wolverine has said all along. The company has turned its backs definitively on residents who have been waiting for it to do the right thing and fulfill its promise to the community it calls home.”

Van Essen says Plainfield Township spent thousands of dollars in engineering fees for municipal water attachments, with the expectation that WWW would be compensating them by mid December 2018.

“Since the beginning of this crisis, the experts have known that municipal water is the only viable long-term solution to the mess Wolverine World Wide has created," said Van Hessen. "The MDEQ and townships are now joining forces to compel this result through a judgment in federal court and are confident the court will order municipal water extensions – and require WWW to pay for them."

According to the townships, WWW broke of settlement discussions in November and added 3M to the lawsuit to help contribute.

WWW provided the following statement Wednesday:

Wolverine asked the Court to dismiss the new claims filed by Plainfield and Algoma Townships because they are the same as claims that have already been brought against Wolverine by the State of Michigan.

WWW also issued a statement on their website back in 2018, pertaining to their negotiations with the townships.

