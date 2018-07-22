GUN PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Allegan County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that sent an 18-year-old woman to the hospital early Sunday morning.

According to deputies, around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday they were dispatched to an accident on 106th Avenue near 2nd Street. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found one vehicle with one person inside.

The driver, an 18-year-old woman, was conscious and alert when deputies arrived but she was pinned in the vehicle and needed to be pulled out. Deputies say she suffered obvious injuries, but they didn't know the extent due to how damaged the vehicle was. After about an hour of extrication, the driver was taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Deputies report the 18-year-old was driving east on 106th Avenue when she crossed the center line near 2nd Street, drove off the roadway hitting a tree on the westbound side. According to a witness, the driver was not operating the vehicle erratically prior to the crash.

At this point neither speed nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash. The crash is still under investigation by the sheriff’s office reconstruction team.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM