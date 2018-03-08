It's something that's left plenty of drivers unnerved – motorcycles, sometimes referred to as crotch rockets, roaring by in a blur.
On Friday, Michigan State Police called out two motorcyclists on Twitter for doing more than that -- the zoomed down a closed construction lane on I-75 at speeds of 90-100 mph, heading toward an area of construction workers.
"Today’s Shake My Head Award: Over night two motorcycles were NB I-75 at 7 Mile traveling at 118 mph, entered the active construction zone with 3 lanes closed down to 1," Michigan State Police said in the post.
Troopers arrested one of one the motorcyclists for reckless driving. The driver also didn't have a cycle endorsement.
"Congrats, you've earned 6 points on your license and your motorcycle is in the tow yard," the agency tweeted.
Troopers haven't caught the other driver yet, according to Michigan State Police.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.