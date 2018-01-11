HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two people were taken to the hospital after an early morning crash on Thursday, Nov. 1.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at 3:45 a.m. at the intersection of 120th Avenue and Riley Street in Holland Township.

The two vehicles involved were driven by Jesse Walsh, 39 of Holland, and John Hoffman, 53 of West Olive.

The initial investigation revealed Hoffman was driving west on Riley Street and was passing through the green light at 120th Avenue when he was hit by Walsh in the intersection.

Hoffman was taken to the hospital for internal injuries. He was treated and released. Walsh was taken to the hospital with a head injury. He was listed in stable condition later Thursday morning.

The crash remains under investigation.

