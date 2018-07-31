PERE MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (Mason County Press) - Pere Marquette Highway is closed and expected to remain closed most of the day following a three vehicle crash Tuesday, July 31.

The crash occurred under the U.S. 31 overpass when a Toyota Camry was heading north on Pere Marquette Highway and apparently crossed the centerline into the path of a southbound Rieth-Riley Construction Co. truck, according to Mason County Sheriff Det. Steve Hansen.

“The semi truck driver locked up his brakes and was trying to avoid a collision,” Hansen said. “The two vehicles made impact and the semi truck overturned. It was completely loaded with asphalt.”

A UPS truck was following the semi truck. Its driver also tried to avoid colliding with the car, but the Toyota ended up sliding into the UPS truck, Hansen said. The UPS truck also overturned.

The drivers of the Toyota and the semi truck were transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital by ambulance. The UPS driver was uninjured. Hansen said the semi truck driver appeared to have had some head injuries, a possible concussion. The driver of the car appeared to have internal injuries. Aeromed helicopter was called to the Ludington hospital.

The crash has closed Pere Marquette Highway between the southbound U.S. 31 on-ramp and the northbound Pere Marquette Highway off-ramp. Sheriff Kim Cole said the road is expected to be closed for most of the day as deputies investigate and road crews clear the scene.

Motorists are able to enter southbound U.S. 31 from southbound Pere Marquette Highway and are also able to exit southbound U.S. 31 towards the north. Motorists are not able to exit northbound U.S. 31 at the Pere Marquette Highway overpass nor are they able to enter northbound U.S. 31 from Pere Marquette Highway.

Responding to the scene were Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Pere Marquette Township Fire Department, Ludington Fire Department, Life EMS and Mason County Road Commission.

